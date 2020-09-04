Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit declines 8.02% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit declines 14.79% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Balmer Lawrie Investment approves change in directorate
Balmer Lawrie & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit declines 37.84% in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 9.72% to Rs 2.23 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 8.02% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.232.47 -10 OPM %90.1391.50 -PBDT2.012.26 -11 PBT2.012.26 -11 NP1.491.62 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU