Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit declines 8.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.72% to Rs 2.23 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 8.02% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.232.4790.1391.502.012.262.012.261.491.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)