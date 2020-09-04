JUST IN
Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit declines 8.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.72% to Rs 2.23 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 8.02% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.232.47 -10 OPM %90.1391.50 -PBDT2.012.26 -11 PBT2.012.26 -11 NP1.491.62 -8

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 16:22 IST

