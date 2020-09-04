JUST IN
Business Standard

Goodyear India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 53.71% to Rs 226.93 crore

Net loss of Goodyear India reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.71% to Rs 226.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 490.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales226.93490.28 -54 OPM %0.649.03 -PBDT7.0952.22 -86 PBT-6.0040.37 PL NP-4.4926.25 PL

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 16:21 IST

