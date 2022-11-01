Balrampur Chini gallops as board to mull buyback

-
ALSO READ
Route Mobile spurts as board to mull share buyback
International Conveyors spurts as board to mull buyback
Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter
HEG gallops after Q4 PAT jumps 14% QoQ to Rs 129 cr
SSWL gallops after net turnover soars 96% YoY in May
-
Balrampur Chini Mills rose 4.16% to Rs 329.15 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2022.
Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest sugar producers in India. The operations of the company are forward integrated, manufacturing alcohol (using molasses, a byproduct of sugar) and power (using cogeneration from bagasse, another byproduct of sugar manufacturing).
On a consolidated basis, Balrampur Chini Mills' net profit declined 83.9% to Rs 12.38 crore while revenue from operations fell 5.3% to Rs 1,080.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU