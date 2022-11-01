Balrampur Chini gallops as board to mull buyback

Balrampur Chini Mills rose 4.16% to Rs 329.15 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2022.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest sugar producers in India. The operations of the company are forward integrated, manufacturing alcohol (using molasses, a byproduct of sugar) and power (using cogeneration from bagasse, another byproduct of sugar manufacturing).

On a consolidated basis, Balrampur Chini Mills' net profit declined 83.9% to Rs 12.38 crore while revenue from operations fell 5.3% to Rs 1,080.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

