Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 76.59 points or 0.39% at 19411.32 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.31%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.31%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.25%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.17%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.19%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.63%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.29%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 285.54 or 0.47% at 61032.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.1 points or 0.54% at 18109.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 34.07 points or 0.12% at 28851.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.79 points or 0.62% at 9024.24.

On BSE,1760 shares were trading in green, 1617 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

