Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

TCI Express Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, BASF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 November 2022.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 77.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.61% to Rs.116.30. Volumes stood at 6 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd registered volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13391 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.1,898.20. Volumes stood at 11587 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24947 shares. The stock slipped 5.35% to Rs.2,840.00. Volumes stood at 36300 shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 33.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.90% to Rs.51.05. Volumes stood at 11.41 lakh shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd notched up volume of 67787 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12848 shares. The stock rose 1.65% to Rs.2,916.00. Volumes stood at 31921 shares in the last session.

