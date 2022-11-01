Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 54.51 points or 0.63% at 8555.27 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.93%), Castrol India Ltd (down 2.45%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.49%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.31%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.25%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.17%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 1.05%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 0.62%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.25%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.19%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.76%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 285.54 or 0.47% at 61032.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.1 points or 0.54% at 18109.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 34.07 points or 0.12% at 28851.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.79 points or 0.62% at 9024.24.

On BSE,1760 shares were trading in green, 1617 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)