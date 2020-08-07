Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit rises 31.70% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.80% to Rs 1430.34 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills rose 31.70% to Rs 139.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.80% to Rs 1430.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 948.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1430.34948.50 51 OPM %15.2018.40 -PBDT211.06156.64 35 PBT183.26132.39 38 NP139.09105.61 32
