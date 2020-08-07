Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.13 -54 OPM %16.677.69 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
