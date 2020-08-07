Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 1190.91% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 4.41 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 1190.91% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.414.25 4 OPM %80.737.53 -PBDT3.560.31 1048 PBT3.430.18 1806 NP2.840.22 1191
