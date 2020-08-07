Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 1190.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 1190.91% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.414.2580.737.533.560.313.430.182.840.22

