Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2021.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd surged 10.35% to Rs 262.3 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd soared 6.98% to Rs 100.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56768 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd spiked 6.95% to Rs 306.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88372 shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd exploded 6.30% to Rs 33.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd advanced 6.27% to Rs 544.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

