UPL subsidiary gets favourable judgement from Australian court

The Queensland Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Advanta Seeds, a subsidiary of UPL.
"We are pleased that the Supreme Court of Queensland in Australia has dismissed a class action litigation against Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd, Company's subsidiary in Australia. This class action, funded by a UK based litigation funder, alleged that seeds sold by Advanta in 2010/2011 to certain growers in Queensland and News South Wales region of Australia, were contaminated," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Advanta Seeds stated that its team has continued to work closely with growers in the interests of improved crop productivity and farm management. The company invests heavily in research and development and continue to pioneer industry-leading practices and new seed products.
"From here, we intend to continue to invest in research, technology and new products and support those hardworking farming businesses who are the backbone of Australia's agricultural sector. We respect the 28-day period that the plaintiffs now have to consider whether to appeal this decision. Given this, we will not be making any further comment regarding the case at this time, Advanta Seeds said in a statement.
On a consolidated basis, UPL reported a 12.6% jump in net profit to Rs 944 crore on 2.6% rise in net sales to Rs 9,126 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. UPL is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions.
Shares of UPL gained 0.87% to Rs 609.70 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU