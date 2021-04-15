Volumes soar at Sanofi India Ltd counter

Sanofi India Ltd clocked volume of 19687 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2638 shares

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 April 2021.

Sanofi India Ltd clocked volume of 19687 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2638 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.8,050.35. Volumes stood at 1100 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 11.55 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.11% to Rs.2,509.50. Volumes stood at 88693 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd witnessed volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61376 shares. The stock dropped 5.24% to Rs.500.95. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 83681 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27076 shares. The stock dropped 0.14% to Rs.1,796.45. Volumes stood at 23076 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48083 shares. The stock rose 1.28% to Rs.141.45. Volumes stood at 42180 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)