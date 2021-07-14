Balrampur Chini to utilise CP proceeds for working capital requirements

The sugar major said that the proceeds from the issue of commercial papers (CP) are utilised for the working capital requirements.

On a consolidated basis, Balrampur Chini Mills' net profit slipped 2.5% to Rs 235.50 crore on 41.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,019.36 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. The allied businesses of the company comprise distillery operations and cogeneration of power. The company presently has ten sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (India) having an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 76,500 TCD, distillery and co-generation operations of 520 KLPD and 168.7 MW (saleable) respectively.

The scrip slipped 1% to Rs 346.45 on BSE. It traded in the range of 345.25 and 353.95 during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)