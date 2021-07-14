Balrampur Chini to utilise CP proceeds for working capital requirements

The sugar major said that the proceeds from the issue of commercial papers (CP) are utilised for the working capital requirements.
On a consolidated basis, Balrampur Chini Mills' net profit slipped 2.5% to Rs 235.50 crore on 41.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,019.36 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. The allied businesses of the company comprise distillery operations and cogeneration of power. The company presently has ten sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (India) having an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 76,500 TCD, distillery and co-generation operations of 520 KLPD and 168.7 MW (saleable) respectively.
The scrip slipped 1% to Rs 346.45 on BSE. It traded in the range of 345.25 and 353.95 during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU