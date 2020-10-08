Bandhan Bank advances after decent Q2 update

-
ALSO READ
Bandhan Bank declines after Q4 business update
Only dozen-odd MFIs can gain from RBI's special liquidity window
Bandhan Bank reports 60 pc jump in loans, advances to Rs 71,825 crore in FY20
Lockdown: Bandhan Bank sees no problem in loan repayments
Bandhan Bank gains after Q1 business update
-
Bandhan Bank rose 3.31% to Rs 324.90 after the bank said its collection efficiency in September 2020 was about 92%.
While the micro finance collection efficiency was approximately at 89%, the collection efficiency in mortgage and others segments (which includes small and medium enterprises & non-banking financial companies) stood at approximately 98%.
The bank said that approximately 94% of micro finance customers paid in September 2020. The bank's loans & advances rose 20% to Rs 76,724 crore in Q2 September 2020 (Q2 FY21) from Rs 64,186 crore in Q2 September 2019 (Q2 FY20).
Total deposits jumped 34% to Rs 66,153 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 49,195 crore in Q2 FY20. The retail to total deposits ratio was at 77% as on 30 September 2020 as against 78% as on 30 September 2019.
CASA deposits in Q2 FY21 stood at Rs 25,279 crore, up by 56% from Rs 16,186 crore recorded in the same period last year. CASA ratio was at 38.2% as on 30 September 2020 as against 32.9% as on 30 September 2019.
During the quarter, the bank reduced minimum interest rate on saving bank deposits from 4% per annum to 3% per annum. Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) as on 30 September 2020 at approximately 157%. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday (7 October 2020).
Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. It has spread its presence to 34 of the 36 states and union territories in India with 4,559 banking outlets serving 2.03 crore customers, as on 30 June 2020.
The bank's standalone net profit fell 31.58% to Rs 549.81 crore on a 14.93% increase in total income to Rs 3,404.84 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU