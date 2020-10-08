Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 60.14 points or 1.13% at 5371.68 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 3.53%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.49%),Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (up 3.31%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 3.13%),Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 2.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were BF Investment Ltd (up 2.9%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.77%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 2.49%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.42%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 2.41%).

On the other hand, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (down 3.59%), Reliance Capital Ltd (down 3.5%), and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 1.54%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 472.84 or 1.19% at 40351.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 137.55 points or 1.17% at 11876.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.58 points or 0.58% at 15135.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.18 points or 0.57% at 5015.5.

On BSE,1126 shares were trading in green, 656 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

