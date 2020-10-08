Infibeam Avenues Ltd Spikes 6.87%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 3.85%

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has added 16.62% over last one month compared to 19.03% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.03% rise in the SENSEX

Infibeam Avenues Ltd rose 6.87% today to trade at Rs 92.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 3.85% to quote at 22047.39. The index is up 19.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 5.76% and Birlasoft Ltd added 5.7% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 44.66 % over last one year compared to the 5.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has added 16.62% over last one month compared to 19.03% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60473 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 94.05 on 08 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26.55 on 24 Mar 2020.

