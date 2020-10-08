Wipro hits 52-week high on buyback plan

Wipro jumped 4.71% to Rs 351.05 after the IT major said its board will consider a share buyback on 13 October 2020.

"The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the board meeting on October 13, 2020," Wipro said in a statement after market hours yesterday, 7 October 2020.

The firm will also announce its Q2 results on 13 October 2020 after stock market trading hours in India.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. It reported a 2.82% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,411.50 crore on a 5.07% decrease in net sales to Rs 14,913.10 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 353.20 in initial trades today. The scrip has surged 119.95% from its 52-week low of Rs 159.60 hit on 19 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)