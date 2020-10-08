GAIL (India) Ltd Slips 1.9%

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 9.96% over last one month compared to 5.69% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd fell 1.9% today to trade at Rs 85. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.19% to quote at 12149.39. The index is down 5.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 1.35% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 17.17 % over last one year compared to the 5.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 9.96% over last one month compared to 5.69% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79257 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139.7 on 04 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 65.7 on 19 Mar 2020.

