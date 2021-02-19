Bandhan Bank allots 1.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 1,16,410 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOPs.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,46,69,570/- comprising of 161,04,66,957 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,58,33,670/- comprising of 161,05,83,367 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up.

