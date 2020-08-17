Bandhan Bank allots 55,300 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 55,300 equity shares of the Bank on 15 August 2020 under ESOP.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,28,96,420/- comprising of 161,02,89,642 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,34,49,420/- comprising of 161,03,44,942 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

