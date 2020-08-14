Finolex Cables announces change in directorate

With effect from 14 August 2020

Finolex Cables announced the resignation of Joel Raphael Samuel (DIN: 00298057), a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020. The status of Shishir Lall, (DIN 00078316) Independent Director has changed to Non-executive Non Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 14 August 2020.

