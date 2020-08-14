JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

KEI Industries allots 3.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Finolex Cables announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 14 August 2020

Finolex Cables announced the resignation of Joel Raphael Samuel (DIN: 00298057), a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020. The status of Shishir Lall, (DIN 00078316) Independent Director has changed to Non-executive Non Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 14 August 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU