Bandhan Bank Ltd continues to see steady upmove

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 324.95, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 324.95, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 3.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26313.1, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 325.6, up 1.17% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 42.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)