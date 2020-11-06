Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 3.69%

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2027.05, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.29% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2027.05, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 12248.6. The Sensex is at 41848.9, up 1.23%. Reliance Industries Ltd has dropped around 10.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15020.35, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2029, up 3.61% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 40.29% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 46.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)