HDFC Bank Ltd soars 2.73%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.8, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.8, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 12.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26313.1, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1299.85, up 2.41% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 3.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

