Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFB Agro Industries Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2021.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2021.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 23.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60750 shares in the past one month.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd soared 11.25% to Rs 463.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4612 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd surged 8.85% to Rs 28.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54662 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd rose 8.50% to Rs 29.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29535 shares in the past one month.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd gained 8.27% to Rs 397.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14418 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)