Hindustan Zinc slips after CFO resigns

Hindustan Zinc slipped 1.95% to Rs 263.80 after the company said its chief financial officer (CFO), Swayam Saurabh, has resigned from his post to pursue career outside the group.

"His date of release will be intimated separately, the company said in a BSE filing made on Saturday (26 January 2021).

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. It reported 35.80% jump in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore on a 27.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,915 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

