Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 231, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.21% in last one year as compared to a 9.89% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.92% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 18662.65. The Sensex is at 62819.49, up 0.5%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 3.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43020.45, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

