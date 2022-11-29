Dabur India Ltd spurts 6.43%, up for five straight sessions

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 594.5, up 6.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.08% in last one year as compared to a 9.92% jump in NIFTY and a 20.61% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 594.5, up 6.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18668.05. The Sensex is at 62860.07, up 0.57%. Dabur India Ltd has gained around 7.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44251.05, up 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 69.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

