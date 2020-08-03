Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, GP Petroleums Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2020.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd crashed 14.74% to Rs 688 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2646 shares in the past one month.

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd tumbled 12.68% to Rs 110.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9203 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd lost 8.89% to Rs 0.82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

GP Petroleums Ltd plummeted 8.87% to Rs 37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10432 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd slipped 6.45% to Rs 29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 674 shares in the past one month.

