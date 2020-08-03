Volumes jump at Bandhan Bank Ltd counter

Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 1130.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82.83 lakh shares

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 August 2020.

Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 1130.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82.83 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.45% to Rs.312.50. Volumes stood at 88.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62775 shares. The stock gained 15.48% to Rs.1,712.00. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd registered volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13841 shares. The stock slipped 1.72% to Rs.998.50. Volumes stood at 43856 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 5.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85490 shares. The stock rose 7.26% to Rs.243.00. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 41273 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6640 shares. The stock increased 9.30% to Rs.1,142.20. Volumes stood at 6107 shares in the last session.

