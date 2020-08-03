JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Barometers decline further; RIL, HDFC twins drag

Wockhardt enters into agreement with UK Government
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Bandhan Bank Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 1130.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82.83 lakh shares

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 August 2020.

Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 1130.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82.83 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.45% to Rs.312.50. Volumes stood at 88.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62775 shares. The stock gained 15.48% to Rs.1,712.00. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd registered volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13841 shares. The stock slipped 1.72% to Rs.998.50. Volumes stood at 43856 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 5.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85490 shares. The stock rose 7.26% to Rs.243.00. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 41273 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6640 shares. The stock increased 9.30% to Rs.1,142.20. Volumes stood at 6107 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU