Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.15% in last one year as compared to a 8.23% jump in NIFTY and a 17.79% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18591.05. The Sensex is at 62462.64, down 0.59%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 8.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43332.95, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 129.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 246.1, up 1.32% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 12.15% in last one year as compared to a 8.23% jump in NIFTY and a 17.79% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)