Bandhan Bank Ltd sees good buying

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 319.2, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% jump in NIFTY and a 11.16% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 319.2, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 11640.55. The Sensex is at 39421, up 0.79%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 5.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23600.35, up 2.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 286.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 226.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 320.15, up 2.51% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 31.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% jump in NIFTY and a 11.16% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)