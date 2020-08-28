Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank board approves plan to raise Rs 8,000 cr via equity, debt
Board of Canara Bank approves share exchange ratio for merger with Syndicate Bank
Canara Bank to consider fund raising on 10 July
Banks shares witness steep volatility
Amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank to take effect from Wednesday
-
NMDC Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd and Canara Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2020.
NMDC Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd and Canara Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2020.
Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 12.61% to Rs 10 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2029.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 562.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
NMDC Ltd surged 12.50% to Rs 108. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Federal Bank Ltd spiked 8.11% to Rs 60.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.52 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd jumped 7.39% to Rs 773.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.
Canara Bank exploded 7.35% to Rs 113.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU