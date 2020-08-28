Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NMDC Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd and Canara Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 12.61% to Rs 10 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2029.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 562.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd surged 12.50% to Rs 108. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Federal Bank Ltd spiked 8.11% to Rs 60.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd jumped 7.39% to Rs 773.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank exploded 7.35% to Rs 113.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

