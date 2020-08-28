Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2020.

Sandesh Ltd spiked 11.32% to Rs 596.4 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 256 shares in the past one month.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd soared 10.90% to Rs 35.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd surged 10.35% to Rs 145.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5250 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 7.81. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25370 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd jumped 9.90% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29637 shares in the past one month.

