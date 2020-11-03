Bandhan Bank Ltd Spurts 4.37%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 2.06%

Bandhan Bank Ltd has added 9.85% over last one month compared to 15.26% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.66% rise in the SENSEX

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose 4.37% today to trade at Rs 314. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 2.06% to quote at 29118.24. The index is up 15.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd increased 4.03% and State Bank of India added 2.73% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 14.91 % over last one year compared to the 0.46% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bandhan Bank Ltd has added 9.85% over last one month compared to 15.26% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53763 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 626.25 on 31 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 152.35 on 25 Mar 2020.

