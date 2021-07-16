Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 28% in June quarter

The private sector bank's total deposits jumped 28% to Rs 77,336 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2021 as against Rs 60,610 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

Current Account-Savings Account (CASA) deposits soared 48% to Rs 33,197 crore.

CASA ratio stood at 42.9% as on 30 June 2021 as against 78% registered on 30 June 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 138% as on 30 June 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 July 2021. Shares of Bandhan Bank rose 0.53% to settle at Rs 319.60 yesterday.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. Banking outlets as on 31 March 2021, stood at 5,310. The network consists of 1,147 branches, 4,163 banking units as against 1,018 branches and 3,541 banking units as on 31 March 2020. Total number of ATMs stood at 487 as on 31 March 2021 against 485 as on 31 March 2020.

