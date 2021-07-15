Kitex Garments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2021.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2021.

Kitex Garments Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 183.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd tumbled 5.57% to Rs 709.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28375 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd crashed 4.55% to Rs 559.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50224 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd pared 4.33% to Rs 90.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Tyres Ltd corrected 3.72% to Rs 231.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)