Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 94.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 30.19 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas declined 94.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.30.1926.110.736.320.601.870.261.460.101.75

