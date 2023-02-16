Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 94.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 30.19 croreNet profit of Bang Overseas declined 94.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.1926.11 16 OPM %0.736.32 -PBDT0.601.87 -68 PBT0.261.46 -82 NP0.101.75 -94
