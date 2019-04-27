Bank credit growth eased to 14.20% as on 12 April 2019

Deposits rises 10.61% as on 12 April 2019

The Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth improved to 14.20% YoY at Rs 96450.5 billion as on 12 April 2019, compared with 13.26% growth a fortnight ago. The credit growth has improved from 13.3% at end March 2019.

Non-food credit, accounting for 99.63% of the share of the total credit, recorded a growth of 14.20%, YoY, at Rs 96091.2 billion as on 12 April 2019 as against a rise of 13.33% fortnight ago and 12.47% rise a year ago. The overall credit-deposit ratio eased on sequential basis to 76.97% as on 12 April 2019 from 77.70% a fortnight ago, while jumped from 74.84% in April 2018 with the faster growth in loans.

Aggregate deposits growth of the scheduled banks increased 10.61% YoY at Rs 125309.8 billion as on 12 April 2019, compared with 10.03% growth a fortnight ago and 7.73% rise a year ago. The time deposits showed an increase of 10.01% at Rs 111630.7 billion, while the demand deposits increased at higher pace of 15.73% to Rs 13679.1 billion as on 12 April 2019.

The banks investment in government and other approved securities that qualify for treatment of statutory liquidity ratio rose 1.8% YoY to Rs 34402.13 billion as on 12 April 2019, showing steady growth from 1.8% increase a fortnight ago. The banks investment had increased 5.6% in April 2018. The investment-deposit ratio stood at 27.5% as on 12 April 2019, which is much higher above the Statutory Liquidity Ratio of 19.5%.

