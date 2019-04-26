RBI allows FPIs investment in municipal bonds

investment in municipal bonds shall be reckoned within the limits set for investment in State Development Loans

As a measure to broaden access of non-resident investors to debt instruments in India, the (RBI) has permitted Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) to invest in municipal bonds.

investment in municipal bonds shall be reckoned within the limits set for FPI investment in State Development Loans (SDLs). All other existing conditions for investment by FPIs in the debt market remain unchanged.

Necessary amendments to Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident outside India) Regulations, 2017 have been notified by the Government on 18 April 2019.

