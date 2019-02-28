Bank credit growth eases slightly to 14.35% as on 15 February 2019

Deposits rises 10.17% as on 15 February 2019

The Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth moderated to 14.35% YoY to Rs 94035.0 crore as on 15 February 2019, compared with 14.53% growth a fortnight ago. The credit growth has improved from 10.00% at end February 2018.

Non-food credit, accounting for 99.34% of the share of the total credit, recorded a growth of 14.26%, YoY, at Rs 93417.6 billion as on 15 February 2019 as against a rise of 14.43% fortnight ago and 10.22% rise a year ago.

The overall credit-deposit ratio eased on sequential basis to 77.58% as on 15 February 2019 from 77.78% a fortnight ago, while jumped from 75.49% in February 2018 with the faster growth in loans.

Aggregate deposits growth of the scheduled banks increased 10.17% YoY at Rs 121211.8 billion as on 15 February 2019, compared with 9.63% growth a fortnight ago and 6.21% rise a year ago. The time deposits showed a steady increase of 9.71% at Rs 108334.6 billion, while the demand deposits increased at accelerated pace of 14.18% to Rs 12877.2 billion as on 15 February 2019.

The banks investment in government and other approved securities that qualify for treatment of statutory liquidity ratio declined 1.4% YoY to Rs 33531.01 billion as on 15 February 2019. The banks investment had increased 9.5% in February 2018. The investment-deposit ratio declined to 27.7% as on 15 February 2019, which is much higher above the Statutory Liquidity Ratio of 19.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)