Larsen & Toubro wins order from Kuwait Oil Company

Larsen & Toubro has won a large order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The new export gas strategic pipeline and its associated facilities will run a span of approximately 145 km.

The new strategic gas export pipeline contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis.

L&T is currently executing a new 48" Crude Transit Line (CTL) from North Kuwait to Central Mixing Manifold (CMM) located near Ahmadi (Kuwait).

Bagging this order from KOC reflects confidence of Oil & Gas majors in L&T's capabilities to execute large projects for the Oil and Gas industry globally.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 09:31 IST

