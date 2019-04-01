Larsen & Toubro wins order from Kuwait Oil Company

-
Larsen & Toubro has won a large order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).
The new export gas strategic pipeline and its associated facilities will run a span of approximately 145 km.
The new strategic gas export pipeline contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis.
L&T is currently executing a new 48" Crude Transit Line (CTL) from North Kuwait to Central Mixing Manifold (CMM) located near Ahmadi (Kuwait).
Bagging this order from KOC reflects confidence of Oil & Gas majors in L&T's capabilities to execute large projects for the Oil and Gas industry globally.
