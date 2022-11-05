Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 56.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.38% to Rs 22343.71 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 56.86% to Rs 3400.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2167.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 27.38% to Rs 22343.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17540.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22343.7117540.8953.4246.424417.823095.144417.823095.143400.472167.85

