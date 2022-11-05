Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 56.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 27.38% to Rs 22343.71 croreNet profit of Bank of Baroda rose 56.86% to Rs 3400.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2167.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 27.38% to Rs 22343.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17540.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income22343.7117540.89 27 OPM %53.4246.42 -PBDT4417.823095.14 43 PBT4417.823095.14 43 NP3400.472167.85 57
