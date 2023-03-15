Bank of Baroda drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 161.6, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% rally in NIFTY and a 10.05% spurt in the index.

Bank of Baroda is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 161.6, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17052.85. The Sensex is at 57879.3, down 0.04%.Bank of Baroda has eased around 5% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39411.4, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 112.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 309.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 162.6, down 0.49% on the day. Bank of Baroda jumped 50.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% rally in NIFTY and a 10.05% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 7.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

