Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2253.25, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% rally in NIFTY and a 9.27% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2253.25, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17052.85. The Sensex is at 57879.3, down 0.04%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 7.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22403.3, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2265.25, down 1.01% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% rally in NIFTY and a 9.27% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 37.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)