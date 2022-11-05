Bank of Baroda receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Bank of Baroda has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL for the existing debt instruments of the company as under:Ratings action
Rs.500 Crore Upper Tier-II Bonds (under Basel II)
CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Rs.2132 Crore Tier I Bonds (Under Basel III)
CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Rs.3500 Crore (Reduced from Rs.4850 Crore) Tier I Bonds (Under Basel III)
CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Rs.4500 Crore Tier I Bonds (Under Basel III)
CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Rs.850 Crore Lower Tier-II Bonds (under Basel II)
CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Rs.850 Crore Lower Tier-II Bonds (under Basel II)
CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed)
