Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 March 2022.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd spiked 10.38% to Rs 69.1 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 37.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 8.70% to Rs 88.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd surged 8.61% to Rs 165.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd added 8.58% to Rs 1434.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24140 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd jumped 8.49% to Rs 192.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12018 shares in the past one month.

