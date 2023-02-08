JUST IN
Bank of India hikes its Repo based Lending Rate to 9.35%

With effect from 08 February 2023

Bank of India announced that the Bank's Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been changed to 9.35% with immediate effect i.e, from 08 February 2023. The revision is on account of upward revision in Repo Rate announced by RBI, today in its monetary policy.

Wed, February 08 2023. 19:17 IST

