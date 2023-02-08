Bank of India hikes its Repo based Lending Rate to 9.35%

With effect from 08 February 2023

Bank of India announced that the Bank's Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been changed to 9.35% with immediate effect i.e, from 08 February 2023. The revision is on account of upward revision in Repo Rate announced by RBI, today in its monetary policy.

