JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hester Biosciences receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Deepak Nitrite intimates of minor fire at its Nandesari unit

Capital Market 

Deepak Nitrite announced that there was a minor fire on the night of 06 February 2023, which occurred in open space area near the gate of the Company's manufacturing facility situated at Nandesari, Dist. Vadodara, in the state of Gujarat.

The fire was completely doused off within 20-25 minutes of the incidence.

There has been no injury to any personnel or any fixed assets. The Company has kept the relevant government authorities and other agencies informed about the said incidence. While this is not a material event, the Company thought it best to keep its investors informed.

Alt operations at the Company's manufacturing facility at Nandesari continues to run smoothly and in normal conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 13:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU