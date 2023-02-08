Deepak Nitrite intimates of minor fire at its Nandesari unit

-
The fire was completely doused off within 20-25 minutes of the incidence.
There has been no injury to any personnel or any fixed assets. The Company has kept the relevant government authorities and other agencies informed about the said incidence. While this is not a material event, the Company thought it best to keep its investors informed.
Alt operations at the Company's manufacturing facility at Nandesari continues to run smoothly and in normal conditions.
