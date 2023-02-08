Hester Biosciences receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
Hester Biosciences has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:
Long term bank facilities - CARE BBB+; Stable (revised from CARE A-; Stable)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BBB+; Stable/ CARE A2 (revised from CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2)
Short term bank facilities - CARE A2 (reaffirmed)
