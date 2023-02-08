JUST IN
State Bank of India gains for fifth session
Hester Biosciences receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Hester Biosciences has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE BBB+; Stable (revised from CARE A-; Stable)

Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BBB+; Stable/ CARE A2 (revised from CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2)

Short term bank facilities - CARE A2 (reaffirmed)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 13:02 IST

